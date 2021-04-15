Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 1,192 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

