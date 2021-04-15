Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.27 and a 1-year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

