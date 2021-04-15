Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,665 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

