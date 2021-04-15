Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 25,653 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.23% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000.

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

