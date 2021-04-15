Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $241.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

