Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $353,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $341,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.72 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

