Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $436,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $228.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $230.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

