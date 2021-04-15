Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $142.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $144.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

