Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.