Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 323,391 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.94.

LOMA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $710.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

