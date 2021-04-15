Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,821 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $61,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

UL stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.68. 38,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,568. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

