Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,102 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $36,615,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.