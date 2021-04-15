Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 171,265 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,265 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.20% of Automatic Data Processing worth $161,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.