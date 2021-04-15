Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,324,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

