Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 197.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 101,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.70. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

