Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 932,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.