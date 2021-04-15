Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 195,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,716,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

