LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $124.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $147.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

