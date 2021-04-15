LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,474 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.19.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

