LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $94.25 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

