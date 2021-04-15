LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,439 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $21,422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

