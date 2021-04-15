LPL Financial LLC Has $535,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,155 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ASE Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ASE Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASX. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

