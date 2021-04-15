LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

