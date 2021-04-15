LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ITT by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ITT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 3,318.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.71 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

