Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Down 1.6%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). Approximately 125,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 207,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.90. The company has a market cap of £482.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Get Luceco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.