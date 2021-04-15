Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the March 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 26.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

