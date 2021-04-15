Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNX stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

LMNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Luminex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

