Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Luminex stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.