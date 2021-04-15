LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €660.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €605.20 ($712.00).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA MC opened at €611.80 ($719.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a fifty day moving average of €554.99 and a 200-day moving average of €495.90.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.