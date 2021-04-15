LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $112.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

