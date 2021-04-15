Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MFD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 14,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

