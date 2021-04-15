Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

