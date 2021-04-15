Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Down 6.1%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.08. 3,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The firm has a market cap of $533.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

