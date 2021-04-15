Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,913 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Magnite worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 409,896 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,207 shares of company stock worth $18,345,624 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

