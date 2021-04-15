Maincoin Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $29,623.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038068 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

