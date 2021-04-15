Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

