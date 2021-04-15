Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.