Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.