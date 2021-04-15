Manna 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Manna has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $502,520.14 and $8.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002794 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,913.35 or 0.98288216 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,023,071 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,983 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

