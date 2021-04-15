Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,487,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

