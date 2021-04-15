MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $558.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $534.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $393.99 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

