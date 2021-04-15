Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MKS. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.14 ($1.77).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.91. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10).

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.