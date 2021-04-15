Martin Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $49,169,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. Insiders sold a total of 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

