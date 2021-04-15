Martin Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

