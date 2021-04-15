Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. 147,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $238.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.