Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.35. 4,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,011. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

