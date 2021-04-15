Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $347.21 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

