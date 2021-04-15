Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $378.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

