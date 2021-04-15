Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $144.18 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

