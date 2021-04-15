Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29.

NYSE MATX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.48. 163,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,333. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

